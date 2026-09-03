Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

Iran takes responsibility for striking US bases in Kuwait and UAE

By AFP Today, 11:46 am
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A large screen displays a verse from the Koran reading 'My Lord, make this city secure,' alongside the Kuwaiti flag and the landmark Kuwait Towers, on a skyscraper in Kuwait City on September 2, 2026. (AFP)
A large screen displays a verse from the Koran reading 'My Lord, make this city secure,' alongside the Kuwaiti flag and the landmark Kuwait Towers, on a skyscraper in Kuwait City on September 2, 2026. (AFP)

Iran’s army says it targeted US bases in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, despite threats of further strikes by US President Donald Trump.

“This morning, the army hit the satellite communication systems, equipment depots and fighter aircraft hangars of the terrorist US army at the Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait with missiles and drones,” the army says in a statement carried by state TV.

It adds that “the location of forces and radar systems of the child-killing US army at the Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE were also attacked by missiles and drones of the army.”

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