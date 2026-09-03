Iran takes responsibility for striking US bases in Kuwait and UAE

Iran’s army says it targeted US bases in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, despite threats of further strikes by US President Donald Trump.

“This morning, the army hit the satellite communication systems, equipment depots and fighter aircraft hangars of the terrorist US army at the Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait with missiles and drones,” the army says in a statement carried by state TV.

It adds that “the location of forces and radar systems of the child-killing US army at the Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE were also attacked by missiles and drones of the army.”