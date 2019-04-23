Islamic State publishes names of 7 Sri Lanka attackers

An Israeli man visiting Germany has been missing since last Thursday, with his family saying they haven’t been able to contact him since.

Yaniv Avraham, 36, flew to Berlin last Wednesday. He updated his family that he had landed, checked in to his hotel, and according to data from Google was at a train station in the city the following morning at 6:15 a.m. when he disappeared without a trace.

On Sunday he was scheduled to travel to London, which he didn’t. His family, from the West Bank settlement of Ma’ale Adumim, tells the Ynet website he normally calls them once a day when he’s abroad.

“Something happened there at the train station,” says his father, Herzl. “We are very concerned because we have heard lately about all sorts of anti-Semitic incidents in Poland and also in Berlin.”

At the family’s request, Israel’s diplomatic missions in Western Europe have contacted local police forces and asked them to look for Avraham.

According to Ynet, Avraham’s family have in the last 24 hours given an indication as to the country where he might be. The Foreign Ministry and insurance companies in that unspecified country are reportedly coordinating efforts to locate him.