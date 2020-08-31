Israel says talks underway for quick establishment of embassies with UAE

The Foreign Ministry says talks are underway for the UAE and Israel to open embassies on each others’ soil.

“The sides discussed the possibility of mutual opening of embassies and signing bilateral agreements to advance ties between the countries,” a statement reads.

The US ambassador to the UAE is also involved in the talks, the ministry says.

“We are at the start of a historic process and we intend to advance as quickly as possible the establishment of full ties and opening embassies in both countries which will act to bolster cooperation between Israel and the UAE,” says Foreign Ministry Director Alon Ushpiz, who is leading the effort.

There is no comment on official Emirati channels.