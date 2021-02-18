Israel to vaccinate 120,000 Palestinian workers — report

Israel will vaccinate the 120,000 Palestinians with working permits in the Jewish state, using shots provided by Moderna, the Walla news site reports.

Israel, which is mostly using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, has been debating how to utilize the Moderna supplies, which are more easily transportable. According to the report, the Health Ministry has refrained from allowing health providers to use the Moderna shots to avoid confusion on the handling of the different vaccines.