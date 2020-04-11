Jerusalem leads Israeli cities with most coronavirus deaths

Jerusalem leads as the city in Israel with the most coronavirus deaths, with 22 as of last night.

It also has the most confirmed virus cases of anywhere in Israel.

According to the Health Ministry figures from yesterday, 51 of the fatalities from COVID-19 are males, while 46 are female.

Most of those who have died have been elderly, with 26 people over 90 dying, 26 in their 80s and 25 in their 70s.

The youngest Israeli to die was 37 years old and the oldest was 98.