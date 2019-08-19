Jordanian citizen arrested for planning stabbing attack on IDF soldier

Police announce the arrest of a Jordanian citizen who they say planned to carry out a stabbing attack on an Israeli soldier.

The suspect, a 21-year-old resident of the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, will be indicted today at the Haifa District Court.

Police say on the night of July 22 at a bus stop in Hadera, the suspect pulled out a knife and tried to stab officers when they asked him to show ID.

The suspect, who fled the scene on foot, was shot by police in the leg following a brief chase and after threatening to stab an officer when ordered to throw aside the knife, a police statement says.

He sustained light to moderate injuries from the gunshot wound and was hospitalized.

During questioning, police say the suspect confessed to planning to stab any soldier who showed up at the bus stop.