Khamenei says war with Iraq proved Iran can defend itself

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the Islamic Republic’s 1980-88 war with Iraq showed the country can defend itself, without directly addressing the current circumstances.

“Trying for eight years, doing everything they can, and yet achieving nothing — is there a greater victory for Iran?” Khamenei says, in reference to Iraq.

Khamenei makes the remarks in a televised video address to top military commanders and war veterans across the country, delivered at the beginning of “Holy Defense” week marking the war’s anniversary.

“The Holy Defense showed that aggression towards this country is very costly,” he said.

— AFP