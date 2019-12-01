Knesset legal adviser clarifies rules on endorsing PM

A lawmaker who endorses two candidates for prime minister will be asked to choose between them, the Knesset legal adviser says.

The legal opinion is handed down during the 21-day period in which Knesset members can back any candidate for premier. The MK who receives 61 signatures could be tasked with forming a government. But Eyal Yinon previously said lawmakers can back more than one candidate.

Now, he says, lawmakers who sign for two different lawmakers will be asked to narrow down their choice to one or have their vote stricken from the list.

Yisrael Beytenu’s Liberman has said he could endorse both Netanyahu and Gantz.