Live Update From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026
Kuwait says Iran strikes are a ‘direct threat’ to its security and stability
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Kuwait’s foreign ministry lambasts Tehran after the latest overnight attack targeting the tiny Gulf state, as hostilities between Iran and the United States reignited over the past days.
In a statement, the foreign ministry calls the strikes “a direct threat to its [Kuwait’s] security and stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory, and a grave breach of the rules of international law.”
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