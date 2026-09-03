Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 3, 2026

Kuwait says Iran strikes are a ‘direct threat’ to its security and stability

By AFP Today, 11:00 am Edit

Kuwait’s foreign ministry lambasts Tehran after the latest overnight attack targeting the tiny Gulf state, as hostilities between Iran and the United States reignited over the past days.

In a statement, the foreign ministry calls the strikes “a direct threat to its [Kuwait’s] security and stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory, and a grave breach of the rules of international law.”

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