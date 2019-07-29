The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Germany extradites Bosnian linked to Paris attacks to Belgium
Germany has extradited to Belgium a Bosnian man wanted in connection with the 2015 jihadist attacks in Paris, prosecutors say.
The 39-year-old arrested in June and suspected of having procured weapons for the attackers “was extradited this morning,” Naumburg prosecution service spokesman Klaus Tewes tells AFP.
— AFP
Labor approves Peretz’s request for spot reserved for candidate of his choice
The Labor Party central committee confirms the party’s list of candidates for the upcoming election and approves chairman Amir Peretz’s request for a reserved spot for a candidate of his choice.
The slate will look like this:
1. Amir Peretz
2. Orly Levy-Abekasis (of the Gesher party)
3. Itzik Shmuli
4. Merav Michaeli
5. Omer Bar Lev
6. Revital Swid
7. Hagai Reznik (Gesher)
8. Reserved spot for a candidate of Peretz’s choosing
9. Eran Hermoni
If finalized, new right-wing merged party will be called ‘The United Right’
If the merger between the Union of Right-Wing Parties (URWP) and New Right is finalized, the joint party will be named The United Right, Hebrew-language media reports say.
The reports add there has been progress in the negotiations, with both sides agreeing on which party will get the 9th slot on the merged party slate.
New Right will get the 1st, 4th and 7th spots and had demanded the 9th as well, but URWP had refused. Is isn’t clear what what was resolved.
Talks are continuing regarding the makeup of spots 11-20.
Two arrested in Galilee after 200 firebombs found in their yard
Two residents of the Arab town of Kafr Manda in the Lower Galilee are arrested after some 200 Molotov cocktails are found in their yard.
The two, in their 30s, are taken for questioning and are expected to be brought before a judge tomorrow for a remand hearing.
200 בקבוקי תבערה התגלו במהלך חיפוש בבית בכפר מנדא שבצפון. שני חשודים בשנות ה-30 לחייהם נעצרו בחשד למעורבות באירוע
(אורלי אלקלעי) pic.twitter.com/7Q9exNnHh6
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 29, 2019
Foreign Minister Katz meets Croatian president, urges action against Iran
Foreign Minister Israel Katz meets Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic in Jerusalem and calls on the country to take firm action against Iran’s nuclear program.
He also thanks Grabar-Kitarovic for Zagreb’s efforts to curb anti-Semitism.
Welcomed President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović of Croatia ????????
A sign of the strong friendship between our countries
I emphasized the need to stop Iran obtaining nuclear weapons & the threat of Hezbollah
Thanked the president for her country’s important work in tackling antisemitism pic.twitter.com/yNYuIM2iS9
— ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) July 29, 2019
Russian opposition leader Navalny to go back from hospital to jail despite ‘poisoning’
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was “poisoned” by an unidentified toxic substance, but doctors have sent him back from hospital to jail despite his condition, his lawyer and personal physician says.
“It is indeed poisoning by some unknown chemical substance,” lawyer Olga Mikhailova tells reporters outside the Moscow hospital that treated the top Kremlin critic. His personal doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva says Navalny had been sent back to jail despite his condition.
— AFP
Video from Iran shows Revolutionary Guard warning away UK warship
A new video released by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shows a British warship escorting a UK-flagged tanker being warned by the paramilitary troops not to interfere in their seizure of the commercial vessel earlier this month.
The nearly two-minute video shows the British warship Foxtrot 236 during the escort and subsequent seizure of the Stena Impero by the Revolutionary Guard on July 19 in the Strait of Hormuz, the critical shipping waterway between Iran and Oman.
In the video, an Iranian officer is heard telling the British warship: “You are ordered to not interfere in my operation.”
A British officer is heard telling the Iranian officer that the British warship is in international waters with the merchant vessel conducting transit passage.
The Iranian officer responds: “Don’t put your life in danger.”
#IRGC clip shows Iranian navy warning UK warship ‘not to interfere in its mission’#UKTanker #StraitofHormuz pic.twitter.com/ADoANNMvzi
— Press TV (@PressTV) July 29, 2019
— AP
Britain rules out swapping seized tankers with Iran
Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab rejects the idea of swapping seized oil tankers with Iran in a bid to ease escalating Gulf tensions.
“There is no quid pro quo,” Raab tells BBC radio. “This is not about some kind of barter. This is about international law and the rules of the international legal system being upheld. That is what we will insist on.”
— AFP
Bahrain activists say 22-year-old man dies after protest
Bahraini activists say a young man has died after participating in protests against the execution of two men whose trial drew concern from UN human rights experts.
The Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy says Mohamed al-Miqdad died yesterday at a hospital after being found unconscious on the street shortly after protests against the executions on Saturday. The group says there were clashes at the protests with police firing tear gas, but that activists have been unable to verify the circumstances of his death.
In response to an Associated Press query, the government says a medical report confirmed illness as cause of death for the 22-year-old.
The statement says the individual died “due to natural causes” and that police confirmed that the circumstances leading to his death are not suspicious.
— AP
Over NIS 200,000 raised within hours for disabled wife, kids of slain man
An online fundraising campaign for the wife and children of a man shot dead yesterday in central Israel in a dispute over a parking spot has raised more than NIS 200,000 ($60,000) within hours, as more than 1,200 people make donations.
Ofir Hasdai, 40, was trying to use a disabled spot on behalf of his wife, who has muscular dystrophy, when the fight broke out. He was gunned down in front of his wife Dikla and two of their three daughters, who were in their car in the parking lot of the Azrieli shopping mall in the central city of Ramle. Police arrested a suspect in the shooting, a 74-year-old resident of the nearby town of Lod.
Dikla told media that the couple have three children: nine-year-old twins, one of whom has cerebral palsy, and an 18-month-old who suffers from muscular dystrophy and needs respiration. Their third daughter does not have disabilities.
Ofir was the sole provider for the family. “I have no idea how I will manage alone,” Dikla said. “He did everything.”
Dikla appealed to the public for donations to help the family by making deposits to a bank account. In addition, family friends set up the web page on the Jgive platform for donations to be made online.
comments