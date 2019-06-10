Lapid: If it weren’t for Netanyahu’s corruption probes, we could’ve had a unity government by now

Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid blasts Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for requesting another delay in his pre-indictment hearing and claims that if not for the premier’s corrupt conduct, Israel could be led by a unity government.

“The criminal suspect Benjamin Netanyahu today sent the criminal suspect David Bitan to say that he should postpone the hearing again because there is no longer any shame,” he says in a video statement.

“If not for Netanyahu’s criminal problems, we could already have a national unity government of more than 70 seats,” he said referring to a coalition consisting of Likud and Blue and White, which each have 35 seats. “[This would be] without a halachic state, without extremists, good for the economy and good for Israeli society.”

“One person is preventing what the state needs, so let’s move this person aside for the benefit of the State of Israel.”