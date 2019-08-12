The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Launching campaign, Barak blitzes Gantz for ‘giving in’ to Netanyahu
Launching the Democratic Camp’s campaign, former prime minister Ehud Barak goes on the attack against Blue and White head Benny Gantz a day after the latter appeared to leave open the possibility of a rotation government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Barak says the comment was not a mistake or a case of bad hearing, as Gantz claimed after a similar comment earlier this month, but “the truth leaking out.”
“This is giving in from the start, without a fight, on the central goal of these fateful elections: saving Israeli democracy via a change in government,” he says, according to the Ynet news site. “Will the government formed after elections be a xerox of the Netanyahu government, paralyzed, sodden with fear and victimization, full of incitement and sectoralism, that sees only [enemies] on the outside and traitors within?”
A poster at the campaign launch puts right-wing leaders on one side under the heading “this is cowardice” and Democratic Camp leaders under “this is courage.” Gantz’s face is split between the two.
Blue and White shoots back that “we won’t take political advice from Barak, who could teach a course on crawling to Netanyahu governments.”
In 2011, Barak split Labor into two separate factions in order to remain as defense minister in Netanyahu’s government.
Norway mosque shooting suspect won’t talk
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The defense lawyer for a suspected gunman accused of an attempted terrorist attack on an Oslo mosque and of having killed his teenage stepsister says her client “will use his right not to explain himself for now” in a detention hearing later today.
Unni Fries declines to comment on Norwegian media reports that the suspect was inspired by shootings in New Zealand, where a gunman killed 51 people in March, and on August 3 in El Paso, Texas, which left at least 22 dead.
Her client was arrested Saturday after he entered a suburban Oslo mosque waving weapons. A man stopped the aggressor, who injured one person slightly. Police who raided the suspect’s house found the body of his 17-year-old stepsister.
— AP
Video shows baby rescued from hot car by passersby
A video shows passersby breaking the window of a car in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bnei Brak to pull out a baby left inside.
The video shows the baby, sweating but conscious, being carried away.
תיעוד מזעזע וניסי לא פחות: חילוץ תינוק שנשכח ברכב. למרבה המזל הוא ניצל#אפילו_לא_לרגע pic.twitter.com/IXBV9zTJJf
— דב אייכלר (@dovieichler) August 12, 2019
A medic tells Channel 13 news that the baby was taken to a local hospital suffering from heatstroke and a loss of fluids, but is listed in good condition.
According to authorities, the baby was left in the car for at least an hour. Temperatures in Bnei Brak hit 32° C (90° F) today.
Airport authority says baggage snafu fixed, delays persist
The Civil Aviation Authority says a problem with the baggage handling system at Ben-Gurion Airport has been solved, Channel 12 news reports.
However, there are still widespread delays affecting flights out of the country, on one of the busiest travel days of the year.
כעת בנתב"ג: כל הדלפקים פתוחים, העומס מורגש pic.twitter.com/Vbb2ghVzWl
— Eliav Batito (@EliavBatito) August 12, 2019
“All check-in desks are now open, the crowding is palpable,” an Army Radio reporter writes on Twitter.
The airport says it will take several hours before it is able to catch up with the schedule after the malfunction.
Bataclan attacker Abdeslam charged in connection to Brussels bombings
Salah Abdeslam, the sole surviving suspect in the November 2015 Paris attacks, has been formally charged in connection with the Brussels suicide bombings months later, federal prosecutors say.
Abdeslam is charged with “participating in the activities of a terrorist group,” the federal prosecutor’s office tells AFP, confirming reports in the Belgian media in recent days.
The prosecutor’s office did not give details of his alleged role in the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a city metro station on March 22, 2016, which killed 32 people and wounded 340 others.
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attacks, which occurred within an hour of each other.
— AFP
US ambassador visits family of slain student
US Ambassador David Friedman has paid a condolence call to the family of Dvir Sorek in the West Bank settlement of Ofra.
Sorek, 18, was stabbed to death in an apparent Palestinian terror attack outside his West Bank seminary last week.
“Rough week: mourned the passing of my beloved mother, mourned the calamities that befell the Jewish people on the ninth day of Av, and mourned with the Sorek family the murder of their beloved son. May all those in mourning be comforted from Heaven,” Friedman, who lost his mother last week, writes on Twitter.
Rough week: mourned the passing of my beloved mother, mourned the calamities that befell the Jewish people on the ninth day of Av, and mourned with the Sorek family the murder of their beloved son. May all those in mourning be comforted from Heaven. pic.twitter.com/E6mRyCVJef
— David M. Friedman (@USAmbIsrael) August 12, 2019
French ministers seek probe into local links with Epstein
Two French government ministers are calling for an investigation into the alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, saying a US inquiry had exposed links between the disgraced financier and France.
Epstein, whose suicide in jail over the weekend has outraged his alleged victims, owned an apartment in Paris and had been in the city just before his arrest in New York last month.
“The American investigation has turned up links with France,” Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa says in a joint statement with French child welfare minister Adrien Taquet.
The ministers do not provide any details of the alleged France links.
Epstein, 66, was accused of raping and sexually exploiting dozens of young girls for years, and of also providing teenage victims for friends and acquaintances.
— AFP
Netanyahu reportedly considering firing Smotrich
Channel 12 news reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering firing Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich from his cabinet, after the far-right politician unleashed a series of broadsides against the premier for his decisions regarding the Temple Mount and other matters.
According to the report, the pressure is coming from within Likud.
Among other things, Smotrich has called Netanyahu’s government “weak” and said the justice system was “stupid.”
Speaking to Kan radio Monday morning, Smotrich refused to apologize or backtrack, saying he’s not Miss Manners. His ally Ayelet Shaked has defended him and compared him to Donald Trump.
comments