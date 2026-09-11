Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Lebanon reportedly arrests Bashar al-Assad’s relative

By AFP Today, 10:51 pm
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Lebanon’s army has arrested a relative of ousted Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad, as well as the son of famous Lebanese drug lord Nouh Zaiter, a security source tells AFP.

The source, requesting anonymity, says that the military “arrested three people, including Suleiman Hilal al-Assad, the son of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s cousin” while they were caught using drugs in the eastern Bekaa region.

“Among those arrested was also the son of Nouh Zaiter,” who is named Ali, the source adds, referring to a famous Lebanese drug lord who was captured by the army last year.

The source also says that “the Syrian detainee is a civilian” and not a former officer.

The three detainees were transferred to Lebanon’s defense ministry for questioning.

Syria and Lebanon have been trying to turn a new page in their relations since Assad was toppled in late 2024 and after the weakening of his Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

Earlier this month, Lebanese authorities arrested a former Syrian intelligence officer and several accomplices who allegedly planned attacks against the forces of Syria’s new government.

Beirut last month extradited to Damascus a former Assad-era general accused of crimes including murder and torture.

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