Lebanon’s star filmmaker makes Oscars history with her nomination

The US Treasury announces sanctions on two Iran-backed militias fighting in Syria in a move aimed at raising pressure on Tehran and the powerful Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The Fatemiyoun Division, comprising of Afghan nationals, and the Zaynabiyoun Brigade, consisting of Pakistanis, were placed on the Treasury’s financial blacklist, which aims to cut off their access to international financial networks to choke their operations.

Both militias are recruited by the Revolutionary Guard, the Treasury says, from communities of refugees and migrants living inside Iran, and sent to fight for the Bashar Assad regime in Syria.

“The brutal Iranian regime exploits refugee communities in Iran… and uses them as human shields for the Syrian conflict,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says in a statement.

“Treasury’s targeting of Iran-backed militias and other foreign proxies is part of our ongoing pressure campaign to shut down the illicit networks the regime uses to export terrorism and unrest across the globe.”

The Treasury also designates for sanctions Qeshm Fars Air, an airline it said was controlled by already-sanctioned Mahan Air, and Armenia-based Flight Travel LLC, which markets for Mahan.

Qeshm Fars was a dormant carrier until 2017, when it was revived to deliver passengers and cargo to Damascus from Iran with two B747 aircraft on behalf of the Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The carrier is being staffed by Mahan Air employees and receives Mahan technical support, the Treasury said.

