Liberman blasts government for ordering coronavirus testing labs closed during Shabbat
Liberman urges Blue and White-Likud unity government, no matter who leads it

Yisrael Beytenu chairman criticizes Netanyahu for ‘exploiting’ crisis for political gain and points out that Gantz is one who received mandate from Rivlin

By Jacob Magid Today, 4:02 pm 0 Edit

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman holds a press conference in Neve Ilan, near Jerusalem, on March 11, 2020. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s events as they unfold.

6:40 pm

Liberman blasts government for ordering coronavirus testing labs closed during Shabbat

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman tells Channel 12, “there’s a lot of talk [by Prime Minister Netanyahu] and not enough action… Not enough respirators. not enough tests. Labs aren’t working on weekends. In an emergency situation like this, it’s absolute insanity.”

6:34 pm

Police in Jordan arrest 400 for violating lockdown — report

Police in Jordan have arrested 400 people for violating the nationwide curfew that went into effect at 7 a.m. this morning, The Guardian reports.

The curfew bars locals from even going to the grocery store, which led to a rush to supermarkets last night when the lockdown was announced.

6:26 pm

Channel 12: Health Ministry not expected to expand restrictions tonight

Channel 12 reports that the Health Ministry is not expected to further expand its guidelines against the coronavirus outbreak later this evening.

However, the ministry is also said to be greatly disturbed by the large number of Israelis who have been seen today walking through parks and boardwalks.

6:18 pm

Liberman: Netanyahu exploiting coronavirus for political purposes

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “exploiting the coronavirus in order to skip over political procedures.”

In a Channel 12 interview, he argues that it is inappropriate for Netanyahu to serve as the spokesman for the government’s response, saying an apolitical individual should be appointed, similar to during the Gulf War when Army Radio’s Nachman Shai would provide regular updates to the public.

Asked if now is the time to switch prime ministers, Liberman says Gantz was the one given the mandate from the president to form a government and that he had no problem supporting the Blue and White leader. Liberman also says he’d be okay with Netanyahu continuing as prime minister.

He says the only government he wants to see right now is a two-party unity government made up of Blue and White and Likud, with all other factions supporting from the outside.

6:11 pm

Liberman calls on government to demonstrate ‘example’ to public and agree to pay cuts

Yisrael Beytenu party chairman Avigdor Liberman tells Channel 12 that members of the transitional government or whatever government might be formed in the coming weeks should demonstrate an “example” and agree to cuts to their salaries.

Liberman says that one million Israelis will be unemployed as a result of the outbreak and that ministers and lawmakers don’t need the luxurious salaries they’re receiving.

6:01 pm

TV networks continue to violate Health Ministry guidelines while reporting on outbreak

TV networks continue to violate the Health Ministry’s guidelines that bar people from being closer than two meters away from another in order to maintain the coronavirus outbreak.

Channel 12 currently is hosting a panel of seven analysts where they’re all sitting right next to one another.

Channel 12 panelists violating Health Ministry guidelines that bar people from being closer than two meters away from another on March 21, 2020. (Screen capture/Channel 12)
5:45 pm

Gantz promises supporters that Knesset will be back up and running on Monday

Blue and White party chairman Benny Gantz promises supporters demonstrating outside of his home that he will make sure the Knesset is back up and running on Monday after Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein ordered the parliament shuttered last week.

“On Monday we will re-establish the Knesset and we will do everything to pass laws and keep our promises,” he says.

5:34 pm

Confusion over coronavirus guidelines, as police reportedly dispersing Israelis out on short walks

Some media reports indicate certain levels of confusion among members of the public as to what exactly is and is not allowed.

For instance, up until Friday guidelines allowed non-organized sports activities in groups of up to five people, but this was then lowered down to two people — a change many seem unaware of.

In addition, no time limit has been given for sports activities, as opposed to the 10-minute limit for strolls with children or pets.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman-Tov are set to discuss issuing sharper, clearer guidelines to encourage the public to stay home.

Police say they have broken up unauthorized gatherings in Tel Aviv and its Givatayim suburb, including some who were picnicking or otherwise engaged in activities not allowed under the new rules.

Videos shows police ordering people away from parks and other recreational areas, though it was unclear whether those using the parks for the authorized sports activities were in breach of any rules.

People were also seen in the city’s Yarkon Park, though it appeared far emptier than usual.

One woman tells Haaretz that police had told her to leave Yarkon Park, even though she was there for a walk, as she is used to walking several miles every day.

5:26 pm

Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony

In the age of confinement, Elisha Nochomovitz figured out a way to run a marathon anyway – back and forth on his balcony.

That’s right. He ran 42.2 kilometers (26.2 miles) straight, never leaving his 7-meter-long (23-foot) balcony.

He saw it as a physical and mental challenge, but he also shared the images online as a way “to extend my support to the entire medical personnel who are doing an exceptional job,” he told The Associated Press from his apartment in Balma, a suburb of the southern French city of Toulouse.

Like athletes who ran around their Wuhan apartments or cyclists who found ways to train in their locked-down Abu Dhabi hotel rooms, Nochomovitz wanted to show others that it’s possible to stay fit as virus containment measures tighten around the world.

????FINISHER MARATHON DE MON BALCON????.????️Je viens courir pendant près de 7heures sur mon balcon de 7 mètres de long et…

פורסם על ידי ‏‎Elisha Nochomovitz‎‏ ב- יום שלישי, 17 במרץ 2020

He also wanted to lighten the mood. “It was about launching a bit of a crazy challenge and bringing a bit of humor, to de-dramatize the confinement situation,” he said.

He didn’t exactly make record time. It took him six hours and 48 minutes.

He got nauseous, and got worried the neighbors would complain about the pounding of his footsteps.

But he did it.

Technically the French authorities still allow people to go outside for “individual sports” like running, if they sign a special form explaining why.

But the number of joggers in French streets has multiplied in recent days, amid exceptionally balmy weather. And that has authorities worried that too many people are still out in the streets, threatening efforts to contain the virus.

“If everyone thinks the same way and does the same thing, we’ll all find ourselves outside and that won’t help anything, and the message that we need to stay confined at home will have had no impact,” he said.

Nochomovitz had been training for a marathon, and said “I needed to assure myself that I could still run 40 kilometers whatever the condition.”

He lost track of how many laps he did, but his pedometer kept track while his mind wandered.

“I thought about many things, what’s going to happen, when I see that the world has stopped, sports, economy, finance,” he said. “We learned in history about wars between nations, men and weapons, but this is something that is beyond us.”

He especially thought about medics, “the real everyday heroes.”

And he had a key helper. “I had my girlfriend here who was giving me drinks and M&Ms.”

Outside, some onlookers stared in confusion.

And his neighbors? “They were very understanding.”

— AP

4:46 pm

Drive-through COVID-19 testing station in Haifa to open tonight

The Magen David Adom emergency service says its second drive-through coronavirus testing facility will open to the public later this evening in the northern city of Haifa.

The facility opens a day after the first such complex began receiving members of the public at Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park.

The Haifa facility will operate 24/7 and be able to conduct up to 1,500 tests in a day, with results taking roughly 72 hours.

MDA is also planning on opening such facilities in the cities of Jerusalem, Petah Tikva and Beersheba in the coming days.

The facilities are only open to those who have received approval from their doctor, which will be sent in an SMS text message.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will reach 3,000 tests per day by Sunday and in the following days hit 5,000.

4:30 pm

Hungary proposes sweeping new virus emergency powers

Hungary’s government has submitted a bill to parliament that would enable sweeping rule-by-decree powers to tackle the coronavirus under an extended state of emergency, as well as introducing jail terms for spreading “fake news.”

According to the draft posted on the parliament website late on Friday, the bill would enable the government to indefinitely extend the state of emergency and its associated powers of rule by decree, removing the current requirement for MPs to approve any extension.

Hungary ordered a state of emergency on March 11 as part of protective measures aimed at stemming the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which have included the closure of borders to non-national passenger traffic.

According to the draft bill, during the period of the state of emergency the government could “by decree suspend the use of certain laws, diverge from statutory provisions, and introduce other extraordinary measures, in the interest of guaranteeing the stabilization of the lives, health, personal and material security of citizens, as well as the economy.”

Critics of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s right-wing government worry that this clause might allow it to arbitrarily regulate by force of decree.

Another clause in the draft raises the possibility of a “forced parliamentary break,” prompting concerns that the government could suspend the current assembly session.

The draft also proposes criminal code changes to levy stiff jail terms for violating quarantine orders or for spreading what Budapest has called “fake news” about its measures and the coronavirus.

The penalties include eight-year sentences for causing death by breaching disease control measures, and five years for “anyone publicly disseminating a false fact or falsifying an actual fact (…) preventing or frustrating the effectiveness” of anti-virus orders.

The bill could come before parliament next week where it will need a two-thirds supermajority to pass.

Hungary has so far reported 103 cases of the infection, and four virus-related deaths.

— AFP

4:17 pm

US athletics federation calls for Olympic postponement

US athletics’ governing body has joined calls for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed, urging United States Olympic chiefs to push for the games to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), USA Track and Field chief Max Siegel said forging ahead with Olympic preparations “would not be in the best interest of our athletes.”

The USATF call for a postponement echoes a similar request by USA Swimming on Friday after the USOPC said it was too soon to postpone the July 24-August 9 Games.

Siegel urges the USOPC to support a postponement, citing the health and safety of athletes as well as disruption to training and competition schedules caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

“Our athletes are under tremendous pressure stress and anxiety, and their mental health and wellness is among our highest priorities,” Siegel says.

“The right and responsible thing to do is to prioritize everyone’s health and safety and appropriately recognize the toll this difficult situation has, and continues to take, on our athletes and their Olympic Games preparations.

“For those reasons, USATF is respectfully requesting that the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) advocate to the IOC for the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.”

Siegel acknowledges that there “were no perfect answers” to what was a “very complex and difficult decision.”

“But this position at least provides our athletes with the comfort of knowing that they will have adequate time to properly prepare themselves physically, mentally and emotionally to be able to participate in a safe and successful Olympic Games, and that they can shift their focus toward taking care of themselves and their families,” he says.

“We urge the USOPC, as a leader within the Olympic movement, to use its voice and speak up for the athletes.”

—  AFP

4:15 pm

Police seen dispersing gatherings at parks and boardwalks in Tel Aviv

Police are seen driving through parks, plazas and boardwalks in Tel Aviv, telling Israelis to return home.

Health Ministry guidelines allow civilians to take a 10 minute stroll near their homes or leave the house for unorganized exercise of up to two people.

4:14 pm

Health Ministry urges Israelis to stay inside ‘despite the warm weather’

As large numbers of Israelis are seen strolling through parks and boardwalks in Tel Aviv and throughout the country taking advantage of the warm weekend weather, the Health Ministry issues a statement urging the public to remain at home.

“The nice weather is not a reason to leave the house,” the ministry says.

“Follow the Health Ministry’s guidelines, otherwise we will find ourselves with a significant outbreak,” says the ministry’s director-general Moshe Bar Siman-Tov.

The guidelines allow Israelis to leave the home for unorganized sport activity of up to two people as well as a short 10 minute walk, which many people appear to be taking advantage of.

6:40 pm

