The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s developments as they unfold.
Likud: Top 40 candidates sign pledge to keep Netanyahu as leader
The Likud party confirms the top 40 candidates on the right-wing slate have signed a pledge stating that they are united behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and do not intend to replace him.
Netanyahu’s party dismisses criticism from the centrist Blue and White about the move, attacking the rival party for not holding party primaries.
“Gantz and Lapid, who lead a dictatorial party and who elected themselves and their party lists, are the last ones who should preach to Likud — the strongest and most democratic party in Israel,” Likud says.
“Lapid and Gantz, who work against one another, and the Labor party members who replace their leaders every two weeks, can only envy the Likud members who back their party chairman. Their frustration is understandable: Their scheme to replace Netanyahu after the election totally collapsed today.”
Wife of Syrian dictator Assad says she is free of cancer
The wife of Syria’s dictator says that a year after being diagnosed with breast cancer she is now “completely” free of the disease.
Asma Assad, born in 1975, has gone public with her diagnosis — a rare declaration in the Arab world, where prominent figures often conceal their ailments.
Assad appeared at a military hospital, at times with husband Bashar Assad by her side. She continued her public activities, appearing with covered hair.
In a state TV interview aired late Saturday, Assad sported short blond hair and flashed a wide smile. She encouraged women to go for regular checkups.
The Assads have continued to present themselves as modern, forward-looking leaders, even as Syria has been convulsed by a brutal civil war ignited by a rebellion against the family’s decades-long rule, leading to the deaths of hundreds of thousands.
— AP, Times of Israel staff
Dayton mayor says shooter wore body armor, was packing more magazines
Dayton, Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley says local police officers killed the gunman “in under one minute” after arriving at the scene, and “saved literally hundreds of lives.”
She says the shooter, who has not been identified, carried additional magazines and wore body armor.
Nine people were killed and 26 were injured, she confirms.
2020 Dems back gun limits after El Paso mass shooting
Democratic presidential candidates express outrage Saturday that mass shootings have become chillingly common nationwide and blame the National Rifle Association and its congressional allies after a gunman opened fire at a shopping area near the Texas-Mexico border. Hours later, another mass shooting, in Ohio, claimed more victims.
“It’s not just today, it has happened several times this week. It’s happened here in Las Vegas where some lunatic killed 50 some odd people,” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders says as he and 18 other White House hopefuls were in Nevada to address the nation’s largest public employees union. “All over the world, people are looking at the United States and wondering what is going on? What is the mental health situation in America, where time after time, after time, after time, we’re seeing indescribable horror.”
Sanders blasts Republican Senate leadership for being “more concerned about pleasing the NRA than listening to the vast majority of the American people” and says that US President Donald Trump has a responsibility to support commonsense gun safety legislation.
At least 20 people were killed amid back-to-school shopping in El Paso. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody, law enforcement officials said. Fourteen hours later, nine people were killed in another mass shooting in downtown Dayton, Ohio. The suspected gunman was shot to death by law enforcement agents.
The Texas shooting was personal for former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, an El Paso native who represented the city in Congress for six years. He suspended campaigning to fly home and “be with my family and be with my hometown.”
Earlier, O’Rourke appeared shaken as he told the union forum he’d heard early reports that the shooter might have had a military-style weapon, saying the country needs to “keep that (expletive) on the battlefield. Do not bring it into our communities.”
Former vice president Joe Biden says he tried to call O’Rourke and told reporters, “Enough is enough.”
“This is a sickness,” Biden says. “This is beyond anything that we should be tolerating.” He adds: “We can beat the NRA. We can beat the gun manufacturers.”
A visibly frustrated Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar says: “I believe that the NRA have long dominated American politics to the point where they have stopped sensible legislation that would have prevented deaths and prevented killings. They have done it time and time again.”
Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, notes: “We are the only country in the world with more guns than people.”
— AP
Iranian fighter jet crashes near Persian Gulf
Iran says a fighter jet has gone down in the south of the country near the Persian Gulf, with two pilots surviving the crash.
The state-run IRNA news agency quotes a local official as saying the crash was caused by a technical problem. Abdolhossein Rafipour, the governor of Tangestan, says the plane went down near the coastal town at 12:30 local time (0800 GMT).
The purpose of Sunday’s flight was not immediately clear. Regular patrol flights are common in the region.
Iran’s air force has an assortment of US-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the aging fleet.
— AP
Opposition leaders ridicule Likud pledge not to oust Netanyahu
Leaders of opposition parties are mocking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for reportedly seeking a signed commitment from the Likud party’s top Knesset candidates that they are united behind him and do not intend to replace him.
“Netanyahu’s paranoia has crossed all logical lines,” Labor-Gesher leader Amir Peretz tells the Ynet news site. “It appears that he, too, understands that his reign is over. The Likud has transformed from a liberal national party into a party worshiping one man.”
Blue and White MK Yair Lapid, whose party has publicly called for senior Likud members to dethrone Netanyahu and form a coalition with Blue and White, tweets: “Bibi [Netanyahu’s nickname] is right. Behind his back in Likud, everyone is searching for his heir and is talking about it. For now, in whispers. But not for long.”
comments