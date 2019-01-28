Macron meets Sissi on Egypt’s human rights abuses, bilateral deals

Facebook unveils new tools to counter online election meddling in upcoming elections around the globe, including in Israel and in Europe, part of a campaign to answer growing pressure on the social media giant to rein in disinformation.

The transparency tools for electoral ads will launch in Israel before the April 9 elections as well as in India and Ukraine, with a global expansion before the end of June, a company statement says.

The US tech giant’s vice president, former British deputy prime minister Nick Clegg, says in a speech the methods will become available in late March and help “make political advertising on Facebook more transparent.”

Facebook has come under intense scrutiny since the 2016 US presidential election, when the platform was a conduit for a large amount of election meddling traced to Russia.

— with AFP