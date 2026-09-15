Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Man shot dead in Jaffa, suspect arrested — police

By Noam Lehmann Today, 8:46 pm
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A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in Jaffa this evening, police say.

A suspect in his 20s has been detained, Tel Aviv District Police chief Haim Sargaroff says on the scene.

The victim was pronounced dead at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, according to police.

He is the 177th Arab homicide victim in Israel this year, according to figures from the Abraham Initiatives, a coexistence group.

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