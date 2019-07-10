The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.
Merkel suffers new shaking spell, third in a month
German Chancellor Angela Merkel suffered a new trembling spell today, the third time in less than a month, raising questions over her health.
Merkel began shaking involuntarily as national anthems were being played at the reception of Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne, an AFP photographer witnessed.
A government spokesman played down the trembling, telling AFP: “The chancellor is well and the talks with the Finnish prime minister will go on as planned.”
— AFP
US proceeding with plan for coalition to deter Iran threats
The US will move ahead with plans to build a coalition of nations to monitor and deter Iranian threats against commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf area, and in a heavy trafficked waterway between the Arabian Peninsula and the Horn of Africa, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff says.
Marine Gen. Joseph Dunford says the Pentagon has developed a specific plan, and that he believes it will be clear within a couple of weeks which nations are willing to join the effort.
Mark Esper, the acting secretary of defense, raised the issue last month with allied officials at NATO headquarters, but no nations were ready to commit to participating. Esper said at the time that the plans would have to be further refined.
— AP
Israel expresses ‘full solidarity’ with Cyprus in drilling spat with Turkey
A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry expresses support for Cyprus, which has complained that Turkey is drilling in its territorial waters.
“Israel follows with serious concern recent steps taken by Turkey in the waters off Cyprus’s northeast coast and reiterates its full support and solidarity with [Cyprus] in exercising its sovereign rights in its maritime areas and its opposition to any attempt to violate these rights,” Emmanuel Nahshon tweeted.
Lebanese parliament chief: US sanctions on Hezbollah an ‘aggression’
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri condemns US sanctions imposed yesterday against three leaders of Hezbollah, calling them “aggression” against the country.
The unprecedented sanctions against Hezbollah elected officials constitute “aggression against the House of Representatives, and certainly against Lebanon,” Berri says in a statement issued by the presidency of parliament.
— AFP
British ambassador to US resigning over Trump criticism
Britain’s Foreign Office says UK Ambassador to the US Kim Darroch has resigned after diplomatic cables criticizing Trump were leaked.
The leaked memos revealed Britain’s ambassador had described the president and his White House as “inept” and “uniquely dysfunctional.”
Trump has raged over the revelations, and has lashed out at both Darroch and British Prime Minister Theresa May.
“The current situation is making it impossible for me to carry out my role as I would like,” Darroch writes in his resignation letter. “I believe in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador.”
— with agencies
comments