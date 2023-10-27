Join our Community
Live UpdateFrom the Liveblog of Friday, October 27, 2023

Missile that hit Egypt likely came from Yemen, IDF indicates; 2nd Sinai impact reported

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 11:02 am 1 Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent.

Tribesmen loyal to Yemen's Houthi rebels raise their weapons as they chant slogans during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters for the movement in Sanaa on February 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)
A missile strike in the Egyptian Red Sea town of Taba originated from “the Red Sea area,” IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari says, in an apparent reference to Yemen.

“In the last few hours, an aerial threat was detected in the Red Sea area. Fighter jets were scrambled to the threat area and the issue is under investigation,” Hagari says.

“To our understanding, the impact that occurred in Egypt originates from this threat. Israel will work together with Egypt and the US and tighten the defense against threats from the Red Sea area,” he adds.

According to Egyptian media, six people were wounded in a strike in Taba.

Reuters reports that the Egyptian town of Nuweiba was also hit by a rocket. Taba borders Eilat, which was recently targeted by Gazan rockets, while Nuweiba is some 50 kilometers further south and likely out of range of Hamas’s arsenal.

The incident comes about a week after Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen attempted to fire missiles at Israel via the Red Sea. Those missiles were shot down by the US and Saudi Arabia.

It has a link that will sign you in.