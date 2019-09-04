Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus detected in Jerusalem

The Environmental Protection Ministry says it has detected mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus in a Jerusalem riverbed, raising the danger of an outbreak of the disease.

Mosquitoes carrying the virus were found in the Al-Hafi Wadi between the capital’s northern neighborhoods of Neveh Yaakov and Pisgat Zeev.

“The discovery of mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus presents the danger of an outbreak of the disease,” the ministry says in a statement.

Last year three people died and dozens became ill amid one of the worst outbreaks of the disease in years.