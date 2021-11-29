Nazareth man shot dead, becoming 116th Arab murder victim this year

The man in his 40s shot in the northern city of Nazareth has been confirmed dead, the latest homicide victim in the Arab community amid efforts to curb a wave of violent crime.

Police forces put up roadblocks and arrest two suspects found alongside a loaded pistol.

An initial investigation indicates the incident was an underworld hit.

The Abraham Initiative nonprofit says this is the 116th murder in the Arab community this year, by far an all-time record.