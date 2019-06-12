Netanyahu appoints adviser on USSR expats as he battles Liberman for votes

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appoints attorney Ariel Bolstein as his adviser on expats of the former Soviet Union.

“Immigration from these countries has contributed much to Israel’s success in recent decades, but there are many issues that demand special attention. Together we will promote solutions on pensions, public housing and many other important issues,” Netanyahu says.

The prime minister is launching an outreach to the voting public that has traditionally backed Yisrael Beytenu and its chief Avigdor Liberman, as he seeks to punish the latter for refusing to join his coalition last month, leading to new elections.