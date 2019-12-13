Netanyahu congratulates ‘friend’ Johnson for his ‘historic victory’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the largest Conservative majority since the 1980s shows that getting Brexit done has now proved to be the will of the British people.

In a jubilant speech to party supporters, Johnson stresses that Britain will leave the European Union by Jan. 31.

“We will get Brexit done on time by Jan 31,” he says. “No ifs, no buts, no maybes.”

Johnson also says that his government has to represent all corners of the United Kingdom. The Conservatives won a number of seats that had voted for the main opposition Labour Party for decades.

