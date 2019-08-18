Netanyahu heads to Kiev for two-day visit amid Gaza tensions

Despite ongoing tensions on the Gaza border, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to fly to Ukraine this afternoon for a two-day visit to the Eastern European country.

His visit, which will last until Wednesday afternoon, comes less than a month before elections, leading political analysts to suggest he hopes to gain favor with Russian-speaking Israelis with Ukrainian roots.

In Kiev, Netanyahu will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and visit the Babi Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, which commemorates the 50,000 Jews killed at the site in 1941, his office confirmed last week.

Wheels-up was scheduled from Ben Gurion Airport at 3:30 p.m. but is currently delayed by an hour.

— with Raphael Ahren