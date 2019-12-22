Netanyahu: ICC decision to ready war crimes probe ‘pure anti-Semtism’

Thousands take to the streets in Iraq’s capital and across the south to protest against Iran’s kingmaking influence as the latest deadline for choosing a new prime minister looms.

Anti-government rallies have rocked Baghdad and the Shiite-majority south since October 1, with demonstrators calling for a complete overhaul of a regime they deem corrupt, inefficient and overly beholden to Tehran.

Protesters are blocking off public buildings one by one in the southern Iraqi city, and putting up banners reading “The country is under construction — please excuse the disruption.”

Sunday marks the latest deadline — already pushed back twice by President Barham Saleh — for parliament to choose a new premier to replace Adel Abdel Mahdi, who tendered his administration’s resignation last month.

Officials say Iran wants to install Qusay al-Suhail, who served as higher education minister in the government of Abdel Mahdi.

— AFP