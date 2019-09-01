Netanyahu: No Israelis so much as scratched by Hezbollah fire

Lebanon says Sunday it will ban drones over Shiite areas during commemorations for the Shiite festival of Ashura, following tensions with Israel over an alleged drone attack last week.

Shiite terror group Hezbollah has vowed that Israel “must pay a price” for what it says was a drone strike on one of its strongholds, the southern suburbs of Beirut.

“The army’s command warns all citizens against the use of drones throughout the duration of Ashura commemorations in the following areas: the southern suburbs of Beirut, Nabatieh, Sour, Baalbek-Hermel,” it says in a statement.

Ashura, one of the holiest days in Shiite Islam, commemorates the seventh century killing of Prophet Mohammed’s grandson Imam Hussein.

Lebanon is expected to mark Ashura itself on September 10, but the days leading up to it feature multiple processions and religious gatherings.

