Netanyahu rival Sa’ar launches campaign for Likud leadership primaries

Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar is launching his campaign for the upcoming party leadership primary run against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, at an event hall in Or Yehuda.

Hundreds of people in attendance welcome Sa’ar as “the next prime minister,” 10 days ahead of the December 26 vote.

The first speaker is MK Michal Shir, one of a handful of lawmakers who have declared their support for Sa’ar.

For the first time in a decade, the right-wing rule is in danger,” she says, pointing out that Netanyahu has twice failed to form a government.

“We have to look reality in the eyes,” she says, adding that polls are indicating that Likud will not win with Netanyahu at the helm.

“Sa’ar increases the strength of the right-wing. I call on everyone to whom the right-wing rule is important — wake up, it’s in your hands. The best thing for the left is preserving the current Likud leadership. They know that only Gideon Sa’ar can take Knesset seats from them. It is time for Gideon Sa’ar.”