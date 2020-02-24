Netanyahu says currently no reason to postpone elections over virus fears

Prime Minister Netanyahu says he doesn’t currently see a reason to postpone the elections due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking with Jerusalem Radio, the premier also touts his role in Israel’s response to the virus.

“The corona[virus] is a big challenge. From the first moment I decided [on] abundant preparedness that is the most stringent of all countries in the world. I don’t see a reason at the moment to delay the elections,” he says.

Two Israelis who were on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan have tested positive for the virus since returning to the country. Hundreds of others are in self-quarantine due to concerns they may have been exposed to the virus overseas or because they were in proximity due to South Korean tourists who were found to have the virus after returning to South Korea.