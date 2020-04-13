Netanyahu says efforts for unity government continuing

Netanyahu says the cabinet will discuss later in the week strategies for rolling back restrictions, including possibly opening schools.

Such moves will be “slow and responsible,” he says. Even if the virus appears to be retreating, “there is no proof that it won’t return.”

“Until there’s a vaccine, we’re in one reality,” he says. Only when there is a vaccine, can the world move on.

He also says “large efforts” for a unity government are ongoing, expressing hopes that they manage to reach a deal with Blue and White as early as the next few hours.

“And if it doesn’t happen by midnight, we’ll continue to make every effort to achieve the unity the country so needs in these days,” he says.

At midnight, Blue and White leader Benny Gantz’s mandate from the president to form a government expires, and President Reuven Rivlin has said he will then inform the Knesset that no candidate has a potential majority. The Knesset would then have 21 days to choose a candidate who can muster a majority, and if not, Israel would again head to elections.