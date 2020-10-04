Netanyahu says fines could be increased, lockdown to be reevaluated Thursday

The Health Ministry says 2,576 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours, a relatively low number but one that stems from the comparatively low number of tests conducted over the weekend.

The ministry says 23,507 test results came back since last night, almost three times fewer than in previous days. The rate of positive tests, 11 percent, continues a slight downward trend in recent days.

There are 15 new confirmed deaths, bringing the toll to 1,707.

The number of serious patients reaches 890, including 215 on ventilators. Another 330 are in moderate condition, and the rest have mild or no symptoms.