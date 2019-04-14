Netanyahu says ICC decision not to probe US troops bodes well for Israel

Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip are considering resuming the use of “hard tools” such as incendiary balloon launches and nighttime clashes along the border over what they say is Israel’s failure to honor understandings between the sides aimed at ensuring calm, the Al-Quds newspaper reports.

According to the Jerusalem-based daily, the Palestinians spoke with an Egyptian security delegation mediating between Gaza’s Hamas rulers and Israel, which promised to press Jerusalem to honor its end of the understandings.

The newspaper says this includes Israel lifting restrictions on the export and import of certain goods to and from Gaza.