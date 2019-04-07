The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
PA foreign minister: Netanyahu will face a ‘real problem’ if he annexes settlements
DEAD SEA, Jordan — The Palestinian Authority foreign minister says Israel’s leader will face a “real problem” if he follows through with his election campaign promise to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank.
Riyad al-Malki tells The Associated Press Sunday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Jordan that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s pledge was likely aimed at rallying his nationalist base in the final stretch of a tight race.
He adds that Palestinians would resist such a policy if carried out.
Netanyahu has promoted Jewish settlement expansion in his four terms as prime minister, but until now refrained from presenting a detailed vision for the West Bank, viewed by Palestinians as the heartland of a future state.
It would mark a dramatic shift for Netanyahu, ahead of Tuesday’s balloting.
— AP
Liberman files High Court petition against DNA tests for immigrants from USSR
Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman submits an petition to the High Court of Justice to end DNA tests for immigrants from the former Soviet Union.
Liberman files the petition after the chief rabbinate rebuffed his request to end the tests.
The petition also calls for prohibiting reexamining the Jewishness of immigrants who have already been determined to be Jews.
Many immigrants from the former USSR are not considered Jews under Jewish religious law, which requires having been born to a Jewish mother.
Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu draws substantial support from immigrants from countries that were once part of the Soviet Union.
Netanyahu to LGBT leaders: Gantz also won’t guarantee you equal rights
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosts LGBT leaders at his official residence in Jerusalem and says though his Likud party is committed to advancing equal rights for the community, he won’t this make this a condition to joining a coalition he heads after elections on Tuesday.
Netanyahu points to expected opposition from religious and ultra-Orthodox parties he is allied with to explain why he can’t make promoting gay rights a goal of a government he heads.
He also says his main political rival Benny Gantz of the Blue and White party will not succeed in guaranteeing equal rights.
“Benny Gantz also won’t succeed in giving you anything. The religious won’t allow him to pass anything,” he is quoted saying by Channel 12, referring to a scenario in which Gantz forms a government that includes religious parties.
Iran warns it’ll respond in kind if US labels Revolutionary Guard a terror group
Iranian lawmakers warn they will respond in kind if the United States designates Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terror group.
On Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported such a move could come as early as Monday and would be the first time the US has designated a state entity as a terrorist organization.
Responding to the report, a vast majority of lawmakers in Iran’s parliament issue a statement threatening to designate elements of the US military a terror group, state-run news agency IRNA reports.
The US has accused the IRGC of supporting terror groups and militias throughout the Middle East that threaten allies such as Israel.
According to IRNA, the lawmakers also call the IRGC one of Iran’s greatest achievements since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
