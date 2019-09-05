Netanyahu urges greater cooperation with UK to counter Iran ‘aggression’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he would like greater bilateral cooperation with the United Kingdom in countering what he calls the “challenge of Iran’s aggression and terrorism.”

Speaking after a short meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street, Netanyahu hails close Israel-UK ties, and thanks his counterpart for his “stance against anti-Semitism and support for Israel’s security.”

“We have the challenge of Iran’s aggression and terrorism, and I’d like to talk to you about how we can work together to counter these things for the benefit of peace,” Netanyahu says. “And I want to thank you for this opportunity to do so.”