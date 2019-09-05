The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Netanyahu urges greater cooperation with UK to counter Iran ‘aggression’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he would like greater bilateral cooperation with the United Kingdom in countering what he calls the “challenge of Iran’s aggression and terrorism.”
Speaking after a short meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street, Netanyahu hails close Israel-UK ties, and thanks his counterpart for his “stance against anti-Semitism and support for Israel’s security.”
“We have the challenge of Iran’s aggression and terrorism, and I’d like to talk to you about how we can work together to counter these things for the benefit of peace,” Netanyahu says. “And I want to thank you for this opportunity to do so.”
Massive fire breaks out at Haifa oil factory
A massive fire has broken out at an oil factory in the coastal city of Haifa, causing huge plumes of black smoke dozens of meters into the sky.
There are no immediate reports of injuries. Firefighters from the nearby city of Hadera and the Zevulun Regional Council are making their way to Haifa to help battle the flames.
According to Hebrew-language media reports, the fire broke out in a storage facility that holds 80 tons of oil.
The reports say the Haifa port has been closed to all maritime traffic until further notice.
שריפה גדולה פרצה במפעל שמן במפרץ חיפה. נמל חיפה נסגר לתנועה מכל הכיוונים @10elilevi
(צילום: משה בן חמו) pic.twitter.com/q8G66CQW8J
— חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) September 5, 2019
EU urges Iran to ‘reverse’ scale-back from nuclear deal
The EU is urging Iran to reverse its scale-back of commitments to the nuclear accord struck with world powers after the Islamic Republic announced it was ending curbs on atomic research.
“These activities we consider are inconsistent with the JCPOA (the nuclear accord). And in this context we urge Iran to reverse these steps and refrain from further measures that undermine the nuclear deal,” European Commission spokesman Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela tells a media briefing in Brussels.
— AFP
Netanyahu arrives at 10 Downing Street for talks with Johnson
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has arrived at 10 Downing Street for talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The two are expected to discuss the growing tensions with Iran.
Netanyahu is also scheduled to meet with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, who is currently in London.
Iran to provide details of latest nuclear move Saturday
Iran will announce details Saturday of its latest scaling back of its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal in response to sweeping US sanctions, the semi-official ISNA news agency reports.
Atomic energy organization spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi will hold a news conference to set out the details of Iran’s third cut in its nuclear commitments since May, according to ISNA.
Yesterday, President Hassan Rouhani said the new steps included abandoning all limits set by the 2015 deal to Iran’s nuclear research and development.
— AFP
In new blow, Boris Johnson’s brother quits UK government
Britain’s divide over Brexit has cost Prime Minister Boris Johnson another member of his embattled government — his own brother.
Jo Johnson announces he’s quitting as an education minister and will step down from Parliament, saying he’s “torn between family loyalty and the national interest.”
He tweeted that “it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister.”
Jo Johnson opposed leaving the European Union during the 2016 referendum campaign and later said the country should not quit the bloc without a divorce deal. But in July he accepted a job in the government formed by his brother, who argued the UK must leave the EU on October 31, deal or no deal.
— AP
Erdogan threatens to flood Europe with Syrian refugees if no support
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is threatening to allow Syrian refugees to leave Turkey for Western countries unless a so-called “safe zone” inside Syria is established soon.
Erdogan made the threat in a speech to his ruling party officials on Thursday. He also said Turkey was determined to create the safe zone and would do it alone if there’s no deal with the US by the end of the month.
He says Turkey aims to resettle about 1 million out of the 3.65 million Syrian refugees in the safe zone.
Erdogan says: “We will be forced to open the gates. We cannot be forced to handle the burden alone.”
He also added that Turkey “did not receive the support needed from the world” to help it cope with Syrian refugees.
— AP
Palestinians refugees in Lebanon want asylum in Canada
Hundreds of Palestinian refugees, waving Palestinian and Canadian flags, are gathered outside the Canadian Embassy in Beirut, requesting asylum in the North American country.
Many among the group are lamenting the deteriorating economic and living conditions in Lebanon and say they want a more dignified life.
The periodic protests outside the embassy on the coastal highway north of Beirut began a few weeks ago, after a crackdown on undocumented foreign labor by Lebanese authorities.
There are tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants in Lebanon. Most of them live in squalid camps with no access to public services, limited employment opportunities and no rights to ownership.
Today’s protesters are also decrying what they say is widespread corruption at the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, or UNRWA.
— AP
comments