Netanyahu’s son backs crowdfunding site for Jewish terrorist

The son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is getting flack after retweeting a crowdfunding campaign in support of Amiram Ben-Uliel.

Ben-Uliel was sentenced earlier in the day to three life sentences plus 20 years for a firebombing attack on the Palestinian Dawabsha family in the West Bank that killed three people, including a toddler.

The retweet from Yair Netanyahu is intended to raise money for Ben-Uliel’s legal fund and calls the trial “a despicable libel.”

The tweet claims that NIS 100,000 has already been raised by the fund.

Yair and his parents and brother are in Washington ahead of the signing of agreements to normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

— with AP