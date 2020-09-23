New restrictions said to ban prayer services outdoors, too

The Kan public broadcaster is reporting that the new restrictions will limit protests, shutter synagogues and only allow essential businesses to carry on working.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri leaves a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office in anger after learning that the plan includes a ban on outdoor prayer services during the upcoming Yom Kippur holiday, reports Kan.

“I am ashamed that this is your approach, to prevent prayer,” Deri is quoted saying.

This is not confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office.