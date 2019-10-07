Nikki Haley, Marco Rubio slam Trump’s surprise withdrawal from Syria

The sister of Solomon Tekah, the Ethiopian-Israeli teen shot in July by an off-duty police officer, immigrates to Israel.

Masrat Warika and her two young children land at Ben Gurion Airport. Warika was one of some 8,000 Ethiopian Jews waiting to be brought to Israel.

Her arrival was facilitated in part by Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel, who told Israeli media that he began working to bring her to Israel after he visited the Tekah shiva home and learned of her plight.

“As someone who has been working for the Ethiopian Jewish community and their journey to Israel for almost 35 years, this is definitely an emotional and joyous occasion for me and for the Tekah family,” Ariel says in a statement also posted on Facebook. “It’s the least we could do to ease the pain and sorrow of the family. Despite the tragic circumstances, I’m certain Masrat and her children’s arrival will help the family unite and find strength. I’m hopeful that soon we will get to see the rest of the Jewish community in Ethiopia that are waiting to make aliyah, here in Israel.”

Her arrival comes hours after Haaretz reported that the off-duty police officer who shot Tekah in a local park in suburban Haifa after feeling threatened while there with his family will likely be indicted for negligent homicide. He could face up to three years in prison. Investigations into the incident determined that the police officer, who remains unnamed, had no justifiable reason to draw or fire his gun.

The police officer fired at the ground. The bullet ricocheted, striking and killing Tekah.

— JTA