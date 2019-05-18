The Times of Israel is liveblogging Saturday’s Eurovision song contest.
Britain on stage now
UK is up now, with Michael Rice singing “Bigger Than Us,” and if it sounds like Sweden’s “Too Late for Love,” it’s probably because it was co-written by John Lundvik.
Norway gives spirited performance
Norway’s KEiiNO sticks with the promo video in the “Judean Desert,” despite some complaints that it was filmed in the West Bank.
The trio sings “Spirit in the Sky,” an upbeat ditty with lots of pyrotechnics, and the crowd loves it.
Kobi Marimi brings it ‘Home’
The crowd naturally goes craziest for Israel’s Kobi Marimi.
This is their first time seeing him, having skipped the semifinals with an automatic entry into the finals.
Marimi sings “Home,” a slow operatic number, backed up by a small chorus in evening wear.
Critics had said the song was too slow and lacked personality, but Marimi, working his way to the front of the stage, gives it a little extra for the performance.
He cries as he ends the song, barely managing a “todah rabah.”
“Wow” is all the local announcer can manage.
Marimi tangos through Jerusalem before taking the stage
Here comes Kobi Marimi, who is introduced with a promo video of him tangoing through Jerusalem’s Yemin Moshe neighborhood.
Greece marks halfway point; Kobi up next
Here’s Greece’s Katerine Duska with “Better Love,” the 13th entry, meaning it’s one to go until hometown hero Kobi Marimi.
It’s also the halfway point of the show, which appears to have gone off so far without any technical difficulties or protest disturbances that some had feared would accompany the show.
But there’s still another 13 acts to go.
Meanwhile, the crowd is singing along to Duska.
Netherlands’ favorite belts out entry
Here’s Duncan Laurence, who is widely favored to win the contest with his “Arcade.”
The crooner sits at a piano as he belts out the song in front of a spare set.
Despite his popularity, many people think he doesn’t have much personality.
The crowd goes wild, natch.
Cyprus to replay second place finish?
Cyprus, which nearly stole the Eurovision crown from Israel last year, takes the stage with another upbeat song: “Replay” by Tamta.
The crowd goes wild for her racy “striptease,” and seems to appreciate the dance song as well.
Slovenians in love on stage
Zala Kralj and Gašper Šantl, representing Slovenia, take the stage and stare at each other while she sings and he plays guitar.
The two, a real couple who apparently met on Instagram, gently embrace at the end of their slow song.
Sweden’s John Lundvik pumps up crowd
Sweden’s John Lundvik, another favorite, comes on stage and performs traditional Norse song “Yggdrasill.”
Just kidding. The former sprinter and songwriter gets the crowd to its feet with the R&B-ish “Too Late for Love.”
He is an actual favorite, though.
Fourth time’s a charm for North Macedonia’s Todevska?
North Macedonia’s surprise finalist Tamar Todevska, performing at Eurovision for the fourth time, brings it with glass-shatterer “Proud.”
“I love you,” she tells the excited crowd at the end.
No matter how bad a song is, the crowd embraces it. The fans know every word of every song and mimic every hand movement
San Marino’s singing dentist fills Turkish cavity at Eurovision
San Marino’s singing dentist Serhat, an audience favorite, leads the crowd in “Say Na Na Na.”
The song features some Turkish, courtesy of the Turkish singer.
Turkey has not competed since 2013.
Denmark’s Leonora skates into performance
Denmark’s Leonora takes the stage with the downbeat “Love is Forever.”
A promo video features the singer, a former elite ice skater, doing a ballerina bit at the YMCA in Jerusalem because why not.
She sits on a giant chair on stage for her performance, and thankfully does not fall off.
Russia’s Lazarev showered with love from crowd
We’ve been going for less than 20 minutes and already up to act number 5, Russia’s Sergey Lazarev singing “Scream.”
That’s even with the short “postcard” videos with tourism promos between acts as the stage is reset.
Lazarev is popular with fans. People love his voice, but not the shower stall he stands in onstage.
The crowd goes wild when he ends.
S!sters take the stage for Germany
Germany’s female duo S!sters sings “S!ster” about, you guessed it, sisters!
Adding to the meta-ness of it all, the faces of the two are projected all over the performance hall.
The two are not sisters.
Czech’s Lake Malawi sings ‘Friend of a Friend”
The Czech Republic’s Lake Malawi gets things going with the poppy, synthy “Friend of a Friend.”
Albania breezes through traditional song
Next up is Albania’s Jonida Maliqi singing “Ktheju tokës” a traditional Albanian song.
She ends her song with a “todah rabah,” thank you in Hebrew.
Malta kicks things off with color-changing ditty
Things get started with Malta’s Michela Pace singing the high energy “Chameleon.”
Hammering the song’s theme home, the screen behind her keeps changing colors.
Who the press room thinks will win
Predictions are flying in the Eurovision press room about the possible order of the winners in the Saturday night song contest.
People are talking about the Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence and his keyboard-playing rendition of “Arcade,” Italy’s Mahmood with “Soldi” and Sweden’s John Lundvik crooning “Too Late for Love.”
The surprise entry of North Macedonia’s Tamara Todevska (a four-time Eurovision contestant) singing “Proud” moved her higher up, followed by the Norwegian trio of KeiiNO and its “Spirit in the Sky,” Israel’s Kobi Marimi’s operatic “Home,” the boy band Luca Hanni from Switzerland and “She Got Me,” the sexy Tamta from Cyprus singing “Replay,” with Denmark’s Leonora singing “Love is Forever” and another surprise entry, Azerbaijan’s Chingiz singing “Truth.”
Australia’s Kate Miller-Heidke is another favorite, but fans keep on wondering if Eurovision could actually be held in Australia, which isn’t all that close to Europe.
Show kicks off in Tel Aviv
A full house at the Expo Tel Aviv convention center claps and cheers excitedly as the Eurovision entrants are announced, kicking off the show.
The show starts with a promo video featuring Netta Barzilai as a pilot landing a jumbo jet next to the hall and Dana International gets things started with an Israeli song medley, backed up by dancers dressed as flight attendants.
Reminder, our colleague Richard Ferrer is liveblogging with a British slant for the UK’s Jewish News here.
Netanyahu wishes Marimi luck (and he’ll need it)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called Israeli contestant Kobi Marimi to wish him luck, though it sounds like he’s almost consoling him early for his expected poor showing.
“Millions are now watching you. Know that an entire people is supporting you. It is important that you believe in yourself Kobi,” he says, according to his office. “Do the best that you can; this is what you expect from yourself and this is what we expect from you. We all embrace you and adopt you. I will also be watching you. Good luck, for you and for our country.”
The Eurovision World oddsmaker currently gives Marimi and his mournful operatic “Home,” a less than 1 percent chance of winning. He will perform 14th.
Watch Eurovision here (unless you are in the US)
The Eurovision Song Contest is set to begin in about 10 minutes.
The contest can be watched on YouTube here. However, the video is blocked in some countries, including the US. (But there’s always a VPN, if you are really committed to watching.)
This is Israel’s Kan state broadcaster’s livestream feed, with signing.
Past winners, also-rans to feature in interval acts
After her victory last year, the honor of opening the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest falls to Israeli singer Netta Barzilai. She will get the party started along with Israel’s previous Eurovision winner Dana International and Israel’s first ever Eurovision representative, Ilanit.
As has become a tradition since the 2013 Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, the Grand Final will open with a flag parade to introduce the 26 competing entrants before the competition begins.
The interval act will be a “switch song” featuring former Eurovision winners and runners-up:
Conchita will sing Måns Zelmerlöw’s “Heroes” (Sweden 2015)
Måns Zelmerlöw will sing Eleni Foureira’s “Fuego” (Cyprus 2018)
Eleni Foureira will sing Verka Serduchka’s “Dancing Lasha Tumbai” (Ukraine 2007)
Verka Serduchka will perform Netta Barzilai’s “Toy” (Israel 2018)
At the end all four artists will join Gali Atari on stage to perform her 1979 winning song, “Hallelujah.”
Idan Raichel: Eurovision shaped my music project
Musician Idan Raichel, one of a handful of local acts who will play at Eurovision tonight during voting, tells ToI that his internationally renowned world music ensemble was influenced by the Eurovision Song Contest.
“Growing up, the Eurovision shaped what we are, and we wanted to bring our Israeli soundtrack to Eurovision with the Idan Raichel Project, and it’s a great honor to bring all of Europe to our backyard and to show Europe the beauty of our society,” he says.
Also performing will be past winner Dana International, who tells Israel’s Channel 12 news that she’s excited for Israel, but less so for herself because she is not competing.
Waffling singers and singing lawmakers: Random facts about Eurovision contestants
Here’s some random facts about a few of tonight’s contestants, courtesy of ToI’s Eurovision correspondent Jessica Steinberg:
Michael Rice from UK owns a waffle and milkshake business
Italy’s Mahmood is singing about his unhappy relationship with his father
Slovenia’s Zala Kralj and Gasper Santl are a real couple
Czech indie band Lake Malawi is singing about friendship, not a relationship gone sour — they’ve got a Marvin Gaye sound
Victor Crone, singing for Estonia, is actually Swedish. He has a Bryan Adams look and sound
Greek singer Katerine Duska is Canadian-Greek, and she does a great cover of the Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know”
Denmark’s Leonora is a former elite ice skater; go figure
Sweden’s John Lundvik also co-wrote UK’s entry, “Bigger Than Us,” and it sounds a lot like his own “Too Late for Love”
Norway’s popular KEiiNO is led by rapper Fred Buljo, who once served as the leader of Norway’s parliament for people of Laplander descent
Madonna paid part of her performance costs ‘out of her own pocket’
Israeli-Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams tells the Kan public broadcaster that Madonna’s Eurovision appearance was never in doubt, calling hiccups that delayed her gig being confirmed as “little contractual technicalities.”
Adams played a key role in bringing Madonna to Israel for the show, flying her and her entourage to Tel Aviv in his jet on Tuesday, despite her not yet having a contract signed at that point.
“She flew a ton of equipment from Las Vegas here a month ago. Once she was physically here, there was never any doubt there would be a contract sign.”
On Thursday, she reached an agreement with the European Broadcasting Union to put on the show.
Madonna wants to put on a “special” performance tonight, Adams says. Asked if rumors that she paid for some of the costs “out of her own pocket” are accurate, Adams confirms this. “That’s correct… She wanted a certain level of her show and she wasn’t going to compromise.”
Asked whether that means Madonna’s losing money to perform, he says, “I don’t know if she’s losing money, but she didn’t do this for the money.”
“She wanted to come,” he says. “She knows us, she likes us.”
He adds: “It’s really good to have friends like that.”
Madonna, who is not Jewish but has dabbled in Kabbalism, has made several trips to Israel over the years and played three shows here.
Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox protest Eurovision’s Shabbat ‘desecration’ in Jerusalem
Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men and boys are clashing with police in Jerusalem during a protest against the “desecration” of Shabbat by holding the Eurovision Song Contest final on the Jewish day of rest.
Protesters blocked Haneviim Street and the surrounding roads, stopping traffic and attacking officers who came to disperse the demonstration. Police arrested one protester who attacked an officer.
This year’s competition is being held in Tel Aviv, and while the final will not begin until after Shabbat ends at nightfall on Saturday, rehearsals and production preparations took place earlier in the day.
Ultra-Orthodox Jews strictly respect religious law prohibiting work on Shabbat, the weekly day of rest from sundown Friday until nightfall Saturday.
Ahead of the event, Israel’s Chief Rabbi called for Shabbat to be extended by 20 minutes in response to the “great desecration” of the holy day.
Madonna set to take the Eurovision stage at 12:45 a.m.
Pop superstar Madonna is wrapping up her last rehearsal before taking the stage for a guest performance at tonight’s Eurovision final.
According to Channel 12 news, the Queen of Pop will take the stage at 12:45 a.m. to perform two songs: her 1989 hit “Like a Prayer” and the world premiere of the song “Future” from her forthcoming album.
The guest performance by the 60-year-old diva is expected to keep millions of fans glued to their TV screens for the entire three-and-a-half hour extravaganza.
⭐️ International pop icon @Madonna will perform two songs TONIGHT during the Grand Final of this year’s Eurovision Song Contest – her 1989 hit, Like A Prayer, and a world exclusive of brand-new single 'Future'.@EBU_HQ @Kann#DareToDream #Eurovisionhttps://t.co/W42RZ2Roq9
— Eurovision (@Eurovision) May 18, 2019
Earlier this week, Madonna said she was determined to perform at the final despite pressure to drop out from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.
Police ask public to avoid Eurovision Village due to overcrowding
Police in Tel Aviv are asking the public to keep away from the Eurovision Village due to the large crowds gathered to watch the song competition finals.
According to Channel 12 news, more than 100,000 fans gathered at the Village in Charles Clore Park to watch the semifinals last night, and estimated that even more are there tonight.
The adjacent Herbert Samuel Esplanade is closed to vehicles in both directions. Police have urged drivers to avoid the area.
Eurovision final expected to draw 200 million viewers
An estimated 200 million viewers worldwide, more than the Super Bowl, are expected to tune in tonight to watch the 26 finalists belt out their tunes to be crowned the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest.
Thousands of fans will watch the final on giant screens outside the venue and at the Eurovision Village in downtown Tel Aviv.
Meanwhile, a shoutout to our colleague Richard Ferrer, editor of the UK Jewish News, who is in Tel Aviv liveblogging Eurovision with a particularly British flair here.
Dutch, Australian contestants bookies’ favorite for 2019 Eurovision
The Netherlands and Australia are the bookmakers’ favorites going into tonight’s Eurovision song contest finals.
Dutch contestant Duncan Laurence — whose chances of winning are close to even — hopes to end a 44-year drought for the Netherlands in the long-running spectacle, when he sits at the piano to sing his power ballad “Arcade.”
???????? All we know, all we knowww is that was an incredible performance by @dunclaurence!#DareToDream #Eurovision #NLD pic.twitter.com/wSZs6l7bM4
— Eurovision (@Eurovision) May 16, 2019
He came out as bisexual in 2016 and has called for tolerance and understanding, saying his love of music provided a refuge during a difficult upbringing as a “mini-Harry Potter lookalike.”
Despite only coming into the competition in the last few years, Australia is ranked as the second strongest contender, with odds on the Eurovision site giving it an 11 percent chance of winning.
Over the top is an exaggeration when it comes to Kate Miller-Heidke‘s performance for Australia @Eurovision @dw_culture . The most splendid kitch ever seen pic.twitter.com/Gf5WynDk02
— DW Culture (@dw_culture) May 14, 2019
Dressed in an extravagant white dress, Kate Miller-Heidke’s version of “Zero Gravity” appears likely to propel her to stardom far beyond her country’s own borders.
— with AFP
Eurovision final snarling traffic in downtown Tel Aviv
Residents and visitors in downtown Tel Aviv are facing huge traffic jams this afternoon, as the city gears up for the Eurovision final later this evening.
Herbert Samuel Esplanade is gridlocked for vehicles traveling in both directions, and the areas adjacent to Charles Clore Park, home of the Eurovision Village, is also blocked to most traffic.
Police said all of the parking garages in and around the Eurovision Village are at capacity, and have started to direct traffic in the area.
