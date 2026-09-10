IDF set to demolish major Hezbollah tunnel system under Ali Taher Ridge

The IDF is set to demolish a major Hezbollah tunnel system beneath the Ali Taher Ridge in southern Lebanon tonight.

Residents of northern Israel have been notified by local authorities that explosions are expected to be heard in the coming hours. A statement from the Upper Galilee Regional Council says that the IDF will carry out a “series of strikes and controlled explosions in Lebanon,” which will be heard across the region.

The IDF has been preparing to blow up the Ali Taher Ridge tunnels after clearing the underground site of Hezbollah operatives in recent weeks.

Iran ostensibly warned the US that it would respond to any Israeli offensive against the Hezbollah facility beneath the hill, according to a report by Reuters last week, although that came after the IDF had already captured and cleared the site.