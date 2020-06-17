Now in coalition, Blue and White rejects bill disqualifying PM under indictment

Three months after it was first introduced, a bill that would make it illegal for a prime minister under criminal indictment to serve in Israel’s highest office is rejected by the Knesset.

The bill — which targets Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust — was originally proposed by Blue and White.

Now in the government, Blue and White votes against the bill, which is knocked down 60-23.

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, who is now defense minister and alternate prime minister, is mocked by his former ally, opposition leader Yair Lapid.

“This is the original document of this bill that was signed and submitted in March. The first signature is Benny Gantz, and the second is Avi Nissenkorn, who is now the justice minister of Israel,” says Lapid.