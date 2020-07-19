Number of serious cases passes 250 mark

The Health Ministry announces that the number of coronavirus patients in serious condition is up to 254, a large spike of 37 more patients in the ICU over the last 24 hours. There are 70 patients on ventilators.

It also announces another three new deaths, bringing the number of fatalities up to 409. There have been nine deaths in the last 24 hours, and 25 total deaths announced in the last three days.

The number of new cases shows a dramatic slowdown, with only 831 confirmed in the last 24 hours, but that may be due to a slowdown in testing. Figures show only 18,184 tests on Saturday, down from the nearly 30,000 daily tests Israel had been seeing. Thus far on Sunday, there have been fewer than 10,000 tests, according to the ministry.

The number of recoveries stands at 21,589.