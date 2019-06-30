One arrested at protest against US participation in East Jerusalem event

A Peace Now activist is arrested outside the City of David archaeological site while protesting the participation of US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and White House Mideast peace envoy Jason Greenblatt at the event in East Jerusalem.

Photos and videos uploaded online show security forces cuffing, then detaining, a man who filming the protest.

Greenblatt and Friedman are attending the event marking the completion of an archaeological project next to the Old City in mainly Palestinian East Jerusalem. Their attendance angered the Palestinian Authority and left-wing Israeli groups, who say the excavation is a bid to further extend Israeli sovereignty in the eastern part of the city.