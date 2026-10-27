Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Opposition leaders ramp up effort to mobilize their voters before polls close

By Stav Levaton Today, 7:48 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Opposition leaders are issuing urgent appeals to voters in the final hours of election day, scrambling to mobilize supporters amid fierce competition with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc and an intensifying battle for votes within the anti-Netanyahu camp.

Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot warns that the race between his party and Netanyahu’s Likud is extremely close, alleging that Likud is in the lead. He urges supporters to vote and persuade friends and family members to do the same.

“Yashar must be significantly larger than Likud,” Eisenkot says in a video message, arguing — without basis — that his party needs to overtake Likud in order to form the next government.

Meanwhile, B’Yachad chairman Naftali Bennett appeals directly to English-speaking Israelis in an English-language audio recording, invoking his own family’s immigration to Israel.

“English speakers across Israel, we need you right now to vote B’Yachad. This election will come down to turnout,” Bennett says. “Just like you, my mom and dad made Aliyah out of Tzionut [Zionism].”

“We don’t want to wake up tomorrow wishing we would have done more,” he adds.

The Democrats chairman Yair Golan, meanwhile, warns that his party is losing supporters to Eisenkot and Bennett, declaring an electoral “emergency.”

“We are losing votes. Our voters are switching to Gadi and Bennett. This can’t happen,” Golan says in a video message, stressing that the Democrats are “the only ones who will definitely not sit with Netanyahu.”

The Democrats are also deploying dozens of vehicles equipped with loudspeakers across Tel Aviv and other left-wing strongholds in an effort to boost turnout, warning that Eisenkot’s campaign to become the largest party is drawing votes away from them and could undermine efforts to replace Netanyahu’s government.

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