The Times of Israel liveblogged Monday’s events as they unfold.
US wants Israel and Cyprus to head off Russian influence in eastern Mediterranean
A senior US lawmaker says the US wants to work with Cyprus and ally Israel to buttress peace in the eastern Mediterranean and to head off Russian influence over the region’s energy reserves.
Eliot Engel, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, says the US is looking for friendly nations in the region that share core democratic values in light of what he calls Russia’s “malevolent machinations.”
After meeting the Cypriot president earlier today, Engel says Russia “should not be able to control the situation” over Cyprus’ rights to offshore gas deposits.
Engel says he believes there will be progress in efforts to lift a 32-year-old US arms embargo on Cyprus, adding that “this is no longer the 1970s and we have to look at each problem with a fresh look.”
— AP
Opposition parties meet to coordinate stance on dissolving Knesset
Opposition parties are convening a meeting to coordinate positions ahead of a Knesset vote on holding new elections.
According to reports Meretz chairwoman Tamar Zandberg says the opposition parties will likely vote in favor of dissolving the Knesset if there is no possibility of forming a center-left government.
According to reports, the opposition’s Blue and White and Labor parties are not in favor of dissolving the Knesset.
Gantz says Blue and White will vote against bill to dissolve Knesset
Benny Gantz says his opposition Blue and White party will not back a motion to dissolve the Knesset at a plenum vote later today.
“Netanyahu’s entire goal is to evade justice,” he says according to reports. “The silence from the sheep in Likud is embarrassing. They are paralyzed in fear.”
