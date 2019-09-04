Palestinians condemn ‘provocative’ Netanyahu visit to Hebron

The Palestinian Authority has condemned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for visiting the West Bank city of Hebron, his first since 1998, as “provocative” and politically motivated.

“This is a purely colonialist, racist visit that Netanyahu is doing at the height of an election battle in an attempt to win votes from the right and the extreme right,” the PA’s foreign ministry says in a statement.

#صور.. قوات الاحتلال تعتقل شابين من منطقة باب الزاوية في الخليل. pic.twitter.com/ZBQOySwn0P — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 4, 2019

Palestinian activists from Youth Against Settlements raised a giant Palestinian flag in the area where Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders were gathered to mark the 90th anniversary of the Hebron massacre.

In the city center, witnesses said Palestinian youths threw stones and firecrackers at soldiers, who responded with rubber bullets.

