PM condemns ‘cruel’ Monsey attack, offers US help in fighting anti-Semitism

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounces the stabbing in Monsey, New York.

“Israel strongly condemns the latest expressions of anti-Semitism and the cruel attack in the middle of Hanukkah at the home of the rabbi in Monsey,” Netanyahu says at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting.

“We send wishes for recovery to those injured. We will cooperate in any way with local authorities to help wipe out this phenomenon. We offer this help to all countries.”