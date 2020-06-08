Police commish vows to bring hammer down in Ramle

Acting Police Commissioner Moti Cohen is promising to crack down on crime in Ramle, a mixed Jewish-Arab working class town in central Israel where a deadly suspected gangland war has broken into the open.

On Saturday, three men from the city were gunned down in a drive-by shooting, and on Sunday a police patrol car was shot up in al-Jawarish, a poor, mostly Arab, neighborhood in the city. Nobody was injured, according to a police statement, and on Monday morning seven people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the drive-by shooting.

“Fire directed at the police is most severe and crosses a line,” Cohen says while in Ramle, according to Walla news. “Any incident like this or others are severe and justice will be served to the last of the criminals. Police will deploy here and take forceful action in the coming days to return order.”