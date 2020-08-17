Police investigating possible stabbing attack in Jerusalem’s Old City

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 770,429 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 21,719,870 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 13,399,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Sunday, 4,222 new deaths and 225,457 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 941 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 620, and United States with 596.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 170,052 deaths from 5,404,115 cases. At least 1,833,067 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 107,852 deaths from 3,340,197 cases, Mexico with 56,757 deaths from 522,162 cases, India with 50,921 deaths from 2,647,663 cases, and United Kingdom with 41,366 deaths from 318,484 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 86 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru (80), Spain 61, United Kingdom 61, and Italy 59.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 84,849 cases (22 new since Sunday), including 4,634 deaths and 79,603 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 241,679 deaths from 6,176,016 cases, Europe 210,592 deaths from 3,526,872 infections, the United States and Canada 179,115 deaths from 5,526,154 cases, Asia 80,568 deaths from 4,013,085 cases, Middle East 32,393 deaths from 1,331,036 cases, Africa 25,628 deaths from 1,120,910 cases, and Oceania 454 deaths from 25,798 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies.

— AFP