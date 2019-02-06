Police say wave of ransom texts a ‘sextortion’ scam from abroad

Police say they are investigating a wave of ransom text messages sent by foreign hackers that are threatening to release sexually compromising information about the recipients unless they pay a fee in Bitcoin.

A number of people filed complaints today over the texts from hackers who claimed to have access to all of the data on the phone.

An initial investigation by the Lahav 433 cyber unit found that the hackers originate from a foreign country, and they did not have access to the phones or recipients’ data, the statement says. It said that any personal material included in the ransom texts had been taken from public websites or previous hacks.