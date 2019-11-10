Policeman lightly injured in clashes with Yitzhar settlers

A policeman is lightly injured as officers clash with residents of the Yitzhar settlement in the West Bank.

Police say during an operation in the settlement, a number of youths threw rocks and paint bottles at the officers. The injured officer was hit in the leg by a rock, while police and firefighting vehicles were damaged.

“Security forces are operating there to restore order,” police say.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, officers were surrounding a home in which Neria Zarog, who under an administrative order is currently barred from entering the West Bank, is located.

Yitzhar, considered one of the most hardline settlements, has been linked to numerous recent cases of suspected settler violence against security forces.